Resident shot during home invasion in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting during a home invasion in the 6300 block of Chimney Wood Avenue on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A resident was shot early Friday during a northwest valley home invasion, police said.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Eric Calhoun said two people armed with guns entered a home about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Chimney Wood Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Lone Mountain Road. The resident, armed with a rifle, confronted the pair and was shot in the torso.

Calhoun said about 6:30 a.m. detectives were processing the scene and conducting interviews. The resident was hospitalized, but their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

6300 block of Chimney Wood Avenue, las vegas, nv