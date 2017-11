Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation.

Review-Journal reporters Elaine Wilson, Wade Millward and Henry Brean sit down to discuss the latest news on the Las Vegas Mass Shooting.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting investigation.

This week, reporters Henry Brean and Wade Millward discuss how Las Vegas is coping one month after the shooting and detail some of the stories from that night.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest developments every Friday on reviewjournal.com.