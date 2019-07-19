95°F
Shootings

Road rage incident ends with shots fired in northeast Las Vegas

July 19, 2019 - 8:34 am
 

Detectives are investigating a road rage incident that ended with shots being fired but no injuries in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.

Police say a gray Ford F-150 pickup intentionally rammed a Toyota Camry close to 1000 Newport Street, near North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue, as the Camry driver was arriving home about 7 a.m.

A resident in the area became involved and fired an unknown number of shots at the fleeing pickup, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.

The pickup driver and the person who fired the rounds fled the scene before officers arrived, Beas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

