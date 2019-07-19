Road rage incident ends with shots fired in northeast Las Vegas
Detectives are investigating a road rage incident that ended with shots being fired but no injuries in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.
Detectives are investigating a road rage incident that ended with shots being fired but no injuries in northeast Las Vegas early Friday.
Police say a gray Ford F-150 pickup intentionally rammed a Toyota Camry close to 1000 Newport Street, near North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue, as the Camry driver was arriving home about 7 a.m.
A resident in the area became involved and fired an unknown number of shots at the fleeing pickup, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said in a text.
The pickup driver and the person who fired the rounds fled the scene before officers arrived, Beas said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.