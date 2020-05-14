Security guard shoots, wounds man in southern Las Vegas, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed security officer shot a suspected burglar early Thursday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the security officer was working at a business in the 3500 block of Teco Avenue, near West Sunset Road and South Valley View Boulevard, at 2:46 a.m. when he noticed two individuals on the property.

“An armed security officer encountered two suspects who were seen exiting a fenced area to the rear of the business,” Gordon said. “One of the suspects was reportedly possibly armed with a gun. The security officer fired shots toward the suspect.”

Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found a blood trail. They followed the blood trail and located two individuals nearby, Gordon said. One person hiding in a tent was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man with the gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

