Shooting death of 6-year-old in North Las Vegas investigated

The Clark County Department of Family Services is investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl who was shot last month.

Giuliana Johnson died Nov. 29 after she was shot in North Las Vegas. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Child protective services was called to a North Las Vegas home after a report that a firearm discharged, striking the girl, who died in the home shortly after, according to the DFS report.

The family had four prior allegations of neglect with CPS, between 2001 and 2009. One was ruled substantiated, two were found unsubstantiated and one was closed under “Unable to Locate,” according to the DFS report.

North Las Vegas police could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and it was unclear if they were investigating the death.

