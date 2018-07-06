Shooting leaves 3 injured in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured late Thursday night in the southeast valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

Police found three people suffering gunshot wounds in the area. They were hospitalized and two of them have life-threatening injuries, Sims said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

5000 Mountain Vista Street, Las Vegas, NV