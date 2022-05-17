94°F
Shooting near Rio injures 1, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting near the Rio on Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said police were called to the intersection of Hotel Rio and Dean Martin drives, near the resort, at 10:10 a.m. A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The individual was taken to the hospital with what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Hotel security assisted police in the investigation.

Parra said police were working to try and identify a suspect in the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

