Shooting of teen in Henderson related to drug deal

Henderson police announced Wednesday that the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday night stemmed from a drug deal.

She was shot about 9 p.m. outside of a business at 1360 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near Stephanie Street, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said.

“Although the incident was reported as a carjacking, the investigation has revealed that this incident began as a sale/purchase of illegal narcotics,” Moore told media outside the department’s headquarters.

Police had said the teen and another person were in a parked car when two or three people approached the car. Shots were fired, she was hit in the leg and later taken to a hospital. She’s expected to survive.

Moore said the car was stolen in a getaway effort.

Police found the stolen car after those responsible dumped it, he said.

The shooting was one of five drug-deal-related shootings since Sept. 12, Moore said. The shootings weren’t thought to be related, but they represent a recent spike in such shootings, he said. Moore asked the public to contact police if they see suspicious activities.

