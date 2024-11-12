52°F
Southeast Las Vegas shooting involves police; no officers hurt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2024 - 2:00 am
 

A shooting in a southeast valley neighborhood involved the Metropolitan Police Department early Tuesday.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said in a statement.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, just west of Sunset Park and south of Harry Reid International Airport.

No more details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

