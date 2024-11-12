Southeast Las Vegas shooting involves police; no officers hurt
A shooting in a southeast valley neighborhood involved the Metropolitan Police Department early Tuesday.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said in a statement.
The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive, just west of Sunset Park and south of Harry Reid International Airport.
No more details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.