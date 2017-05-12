Standoff in east Las Vegas ends when man surrenders to police

Google

A barricade situation ended around 2:45 a.m. Friday when a man surrendered to Las Vegas police after firing multiple shots inside an east valley home late Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call on the 1000 block of Colgate Lane about 10 p.m., Lt. Eric Calhoun said. That’s when the armed man fired off more shots inside the house. He remained inside and SWAT units and negotiators were on scene as of 12:30 a.m.

No officers were injured. Residents in neighboring homes were evacuated.

Calhoun said the scene was still being “processed” at 4 a.m. and detectives were interviewing the suspect.

