ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Standoff in east Las Vegas ends when man surrenders to police

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2017 - 1:40 am
 
Updated May 12, 2017 - 4:13 am

A barricade situation ended around 2:45 a.m. Friday when a man surrendered to Las Vegas police after firing multiple shots inside an east valley home late Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call on the 1000 block of Colgate Lane about 10 p.m., Lt. Eric Calhoun said. That’s when the armed man fired off more shots inside the house. He remained inside and SWAT units and negotiators were on scene as of 12:30 a.m.

No officers were injured. Residents in neighboring homes were evacuated.

Calhoun said the scene was still being “processed” at 4 a.m. and detectives were interviewing the suspect.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like