Suspect arrested after barricade in central Las Vegas

February 26, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade in central Las Vegas.

Officers responded to a report of an illegal shooting just after 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

Metro’s SWAT unit and crisis negotiation team responded. Metro said in a statement just before 3 p.m. that a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

