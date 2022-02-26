Suspect arrested after barricade in central Las Vegas

Officers responded to a report of an illegal shooting just after 12:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Harris Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police have arrested a suspect following a barricade in central Las Vegas.

Metro’s SWAT unit and crisis negotiation team responded. Metro said in a statement just before 3 p.m. that a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

