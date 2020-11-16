Suspect arrested in off-Strip shooting outside party bus

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a Sept. 26 shooting near the Strip that involved a party bus.

Earnest Ruff, 22, was apprehended by authorities and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to county records. He faces 33 charges including conspiracy murder, eight counts of attempted murder, three counts of battery with use of deadly weapon and 21 counts of discharging a firearm within a structure or at an occupied structure or vehicle.

The September shooting began when a fight broke out between two women on a party bus in a parking lot on the 300 block of East Tropicana Avenue. The fight left the bus, when one of the women was injured after she was allegedly shot by a different suspect, according to police.

Approximately an hour and a half later, police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Stage Door Casino, about 2 ½ miles from the first shooting.

At least five suspects have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department in connection to the first shooting.

Some of the suspects in the first shooting were also at the site of the second one.

Ruff is scheduled for an arrest warrant return hearing at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to court records.

