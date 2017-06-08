Suspect in April shooting in southwest Las Vegas in custody

A man was found shot in the desert area of South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue on Thursday night. (Google Earth)

A 22-year-old man was jailed several weeks after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found late April wandering in the desert.

Las Vegas police records identified Damon D. Coats as a suspect in the southwest valley shooting. Coats was booked Wednesday into Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. His bail will be set in court.

Police were alerted of the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. April 20. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a naked man covered in blood standing in a roundabout near South Grand Canyon Drive and West Maule Avenue.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition when arriving officers realized he had been shot.

Metro’s homicide unit investigated the shooting due to the extent of his injuries.

