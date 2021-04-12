Suspect in custody after Las Vegas police surround south valley home

The man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation in the 7200 block of Dingo Court, on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A person was taken into custody Monday after Las Vegas police surrounded a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Police said a call was received at a home on the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near East Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at 10:36 a.m.

In an email, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote that the person “possibly fired shots inside the residence,” but no injuries were reported. A man allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates, police said.

Police reported Monday afternoon that an unnamed person had been taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

