Suspect in custody after Las Vegas police surround south valley home
The man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates, police said.
A person was taken into custody Monday after Las Vegas police surrounded a home in the southern Las Vegas Valley.
Police said a call was received at a home on the 7200 block of Dingo Court, near East Warm Springs and Paradise roads, at 10:36 a.m.
In an email, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote that the person “possibly fired shots inside the residence,” but no injuries were reported. A man allegedly threatened to shoot his roommates, police said.
Police reported Monday afternoon that an unnamed person had been taken into custody at about 1:15 p.m. No further details were immediately available.
