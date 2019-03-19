Suspect shot by Las Vegas officer faces robbery charges

Las Vegas officers were involved in a shooting in the 8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Lane, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The armed robbery suspect shot in the leg by an officer over the weekend was in custody Monday, according to police records.

Steven Aguirre, 20, faces two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with possession of a gun, according to jail records.

Aguirre is accused of taking a cash register from an AutoZone, 8010 S. Eastern Ave., at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department officers located the suspect less than an hour later near Robindale Road and Fountain Heights Lane, police said. When officers attempted to arrest him, the suspect reached for a gun on his hip, prompting an officer shot him in the leg, police have said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

He was being held Monday on $100,000 bail, jail records show.

The shooting by the Metro officer marked the second in just over 24 hours last weekend. The first was a fatal shooting after a robbery at the Bellagio on Friday night.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

8010 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV