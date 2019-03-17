Officers unhurt in police shooting in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in a police shooting in the southeast valley Saturday night, the second police shooting in just over 24 hours.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Lane, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. No officers were injured, police said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

A Metro officer fatally shot and killed a man who shot another officer wearing a bulletproof vest in front of the Bellagio on Friday night. The man, who was armed, had stolen an unknown amount of money from the poker cage area, police said.

The man died after being shot at University Medical Center, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas