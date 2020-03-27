Suspect sought after NHP trooper shot while helping motorist near Ely

The trooper’s condition was unclear after the Friday morning shooting on U.S. Highway 93 near Ely.

(Review-Journal file photo)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot while assisting a motorist early Friday near Ely.

At about 5:55 a.m., a trooper was conducting a “motorist assist” on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely that “involved shots fired,” according to an email from the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command.

The trooper was struck by the gunfire, the statement said. The trooper’s condition Friday morning was unclear.

“Multiple agencies are currently searching for the suspect,” the Highway Patrol said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page about 8:45 a.m., describing the shooting as “tragic” and saying it was one of the agencies working to “locate the suspect and bring this incident to a resolution.”

Ely is about 245 miles north of Las Vegas. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

