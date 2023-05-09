74°F
Shootings

Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Las Vegas middle school, police said Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 8:54 am
 
Officers stand in front of Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after ...
Officers stand in front of Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Las Vegas middle school, police said Tuesday.

Authorities identified the man as Jessie Rios. His jail records were not immediately available.

“During the investigation detectives were able to determine that the shooting took place a few blocks away from the school and a stray bullet struck the victim who was on school property,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email.

Rios is suspected of shooting a security monitor around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, 2436 N. Pecos Road.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, and he was expected to survive.

No students were injured in the shooting, but the middle school and two nearby elementary schools were locked down for about an hour while police searched for the shooter.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

