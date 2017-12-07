ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Teen hospitalized after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 12:12 am
 

A teenager was injured Wednesday night after a possible gang-related shootout at a northeast valley condo complex.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Manzanita Condominiums, 4730 E. Craig Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

A 16-year-old boy and his friend exchanged gunfire with two men after an altercation, Kisfalvi said, and the teen was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Kisfalvi said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

