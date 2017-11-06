Texas church shooter’s troubled past in contrast to Las Vegas gunman

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the man who opened fire on a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs had mental health problems, violent tendencies and a connection to the community “that would come to light” over the coming days.

Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son, J Anthony Hernandez, during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday Nov. 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 people.(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Another senseless act of violence. Another investigation to determine a motive for gun-related massacre that has ripped apart another community.

Barely a month after a lone gunman killed concertgoers in Las Vegas, another deranged individual shot up a house of worship in a rural community in southern Texas.

The Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1 left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded, becoming the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Sutherland Springs will now be recorded as the site of the worst mass shooting in Texas. The attack on Sunday, carried out by Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, killed 26 people and injured 20 others.

Police say Kelley, wearing a black mask and body armor, walked into the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church on Sunday and opened fire on the congregation with an semiautomatic rifle. Authorities say they hope to learn more from security video at the church that has been secured.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the suspect “deranged” in an interview with CBS “This Morning.” He said the suspect, who died after a car chase, had mental health issues and a connection to the community “that would come to light” over the coming days.

Abbott said those issues prevented the state from issuing a gun permit.

“This is a person who had violent tendencies,” Abbott said.

It was not clear how Kelley was able to obtain the semiautomatic rifle used in the attack, or two other handguns found in his possession.

Kelley received a dishonorable discharge for bad conduct from the Air Force in 2014. He lived in a nearby county east of San Antonio.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Monday that Kelley purchase four guns from 2014-2017, two in Texas and two in Colorado.

He also suggested that a “domestic situation” may have played a role in the shooting. He said Kelley had expressed anger at his mother-in-law, who was a member of the congregation.

The FBI, which is supporting local law enforcement in the investigation, said the shooting did not appear to be religiously or racially motivated.

Like Nevada a month earlier, this community about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio is now trying to come to grips with an unexplained tragedy that left mothers, parents and neighbors grieving for loved ones and friends lost in the carnage.

The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72. One family lost eight members.

The Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety have taken the lead in piecing together the events that led up to the shooting.

FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.

President Donald Trump, traveling in Asia, said America was saddened by the shooting and ordered all flags at federal installations fly at half-staff.

Trump said the administration would provide the support necessary and praised first-responders.

Abbot’s comments that Kelley had mental health and disciplinary problems stands in stark contrast to the past of the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock. Nearly five weeks after the 64-year-old Mesquite resident opened fire from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay on concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, police say they still have few clues as to what might have precipitated the attack by the otherwise law-abiding gambler.

Law enforcement found 23 semi-automatic rifles in Paddock’s hotel room, some equipped with “bump stocks” to accelerate the rate of gunfire and mimic fully automatic weapons.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.