76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Toddler critical after teenager shoots 1 on bus, leaves gun on playground

Metro police investigate two shootings in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 11:43 am
 
Updated November 3, 2023 - 3:54 pm
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the ...
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. The first incident was near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard and the second was in the 21500 block of North Nellis,, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the ...
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. The first incident was near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard and the second was in the 21500 block of North Nellis,, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the ...
Two people, including a juvenile, are being treated for shooting injuries Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. The first incident was near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard and the second was in the 21500 block of North Nellis,, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. (Jennifer Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were wounded late Friday morning when a physical altercation on a public transit bus escalated into a shooting and an accidental shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

A toddler under the age of 5 was last reported in critical but stable condition at University Medical Center while a teenage adult was stable at the same hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting on the RTC bus occurred just after 10:40 a.m. near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard, police said. An adult teenager was shot by a juvenile teenager while on the bus.

The shooter fled toward a nearby daycare center, jumping a wall and leaving behind a loaded gun behind as he fled. A toddler picked up the gun and shot themselves.

Police said the juvenile teenager is in custody and charges are pending, possibly being charged as an adult.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: People are finally upset with Taylor Swift
3
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
4
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
5
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Boy, 2, needed surgery after day care worker yanked bookcase, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting
Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting
Teenager dies after being found with gunshot wound in East Las Vegas
Teenager dies after being found with gunshot wound in East Las Vegas
Man with knife shot, wounded by police near UNLV
Man with knife shot, wounded by police near UNLV
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Teen faces murder charge after his alleged accomplice was shot dead during robbery
Teen faces murder charge after his alleged accomplice was shot dead during robbery
Arrest made in shooting death of boy, 9, in southeast Las Vegas
Arrest made in shooting death of boy, 9, in southeast Las Vegas