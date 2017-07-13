UNLV campus reopens as police investigate shooting

Gunfire erupted Thursday at UNLV as the occupant of a car opened fire on a white pickup truck with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter inside as it drove on campus. No one was injured in the incident, which triggered a campus-wide lockdown.
University police sent an emergency notification to students just before 10:30 a.m., saying gunshots were reported near the public safety building, on the west side of campus near the library. Students and staff were told to stay inside, secure doors and avoid the area.
University spokesman Francis McCabe said two vehicles entered the university at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, and an occupant in a car fired shots at a pickup truck in front of it.
The pickup that was shot at stayed on the scene. The car drove away, McCabe said.
The woman told officers she drove onto campus to get away from the car, which was following her, UNLV Police Department Chief Jose Elique said.
University police said seven to nine rounds were fired. Broken glass littered the street and bullet holes could be seen above the passenger side door.
The campus has reopened, but police asked the public to avoid the scene of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.36.107673, -115.143894