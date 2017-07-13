UNLV campus reopens as police investigate shooting

Gunfire erupted Thursday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as the occupant of a car opened fire on a white pickup truck with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter inside as it drove on campus.

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck, center, from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV officials say someone is a car shot at a pickup truck near the public safety building, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The campus is on lockdown as police investigate. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV campus is on lockdown as campus police investigate reports of gunshots, Thursday, July 13, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck, right, from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Students walk by as UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigator at the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV police investigate the scene where gunshots were fired at a parked truck from a car on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police congregate after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The truck in which a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The crime scene after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The truck in which a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV police walk around the crime scene after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Police Chief José A. Elique gives a press briefing after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Police Chief José A. Elique gives a press briefing after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV Police Chief José A. Elique gives a press briefing after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A police officer patrols the UNLV campus after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Metropolitan Police officer inspects a white Ford pickup truck after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside the truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Metropolitan Police officer inspects a white Ford pickup truck after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside the truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV police officers walk around a crime scene after a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were shot at inside their white Ford pickup truck on the campus of UNLV on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gunfire erupted Thursday at UNLV as the occupant of a car opened fire on a white pickup truck with a woman and her 11-year-old daughter inside as it drove on campus. No one was injured in the incident, which triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

University police sent an emergency notification to students just before 10:30 a.m., saying gunshots were reported near the public safety building, on the west side of campus near the library. Students and staff were told to stay inside, secure doors and avoid the area.

University spokesman Francis McCabe said two vehicles entered the university at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, and an occupant in a car fired shots at a pickup truck in front of it.

The pickup that was shot at stayed on the scene. The car drove away, McCabe said.

The woman told officers she drove onto campus to get away from the car, which was following her, UNLV Police Department Chief Jose Elique said.

University police said seven to nine rounds were fired. Broken glass littered the street and bullet holes could be seen above the passenger side door.

The campus has reopened, but police asked the public to avoid the scene of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

36.107673, -115.143894