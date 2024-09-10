UNLV: Fourth victim in December shooting shares story

The fourth victim in the UNLV shooting on Dec. 6, 2023 has come forward, choosing to share his story publicly for the first time since the shooting, according to a UNLV spokesperson.

The Frank and Estella Beam Hall is seen following the shooting on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Daraboth "Bot" Rith walks to the stage to speak to assembled UNLV faculty and staff September 10, 2024, at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Josh Hawkins/UNLV)

The fourth victim in the UNLV shooting on Dec. 6 that killed three, has come forward, choosing to share his story publicly for the first time, according to a UNLV spokesperson.

UNLV Professor Daraboth “Bot” Rith, an economics professor in the Lee Business School, was shot and injured during the shooting. Rith was shot 10 times on Dec. 6, according to a UNLV release.

According to the release, Rith “stayed on his feet,” escaping down four flights of stairs and fleeing Beam Hall. He encountered two Metropolitan Police Department officers — Jake Noriega and Ty Vesperas — who provided medical care and drove Rith to an ambulance.

“These cops saved my life,” Rith said in the release. “Without them, I could be gone. I feel that I owe gratitude, immense gratitude, for the service they do to save people’s lives.”

Rith and his wife, Dimanche Pharath Rith, a business manager with UNLV Online Education, were welcomed and recognized by UNLV President Keith Whitfield and Provost Chris Heavey during a Tuesday town hall meeting of faculty and staff, according to Francis McCabe, director of public affairs.

The couple received “an emotional standing ovation” at the event, according to UNLV.

Rith’s journey to recovery

“Nine months ago my life took an unexpected turn that brought about profound changes,” he told the audience, the release said. “It was a period marked by uncertainty, fear, and challenges that, at times, I felt were overwhelming. Yet through it all, I discovered things within myself that I never knew existed. I was sustained not only by my own resilience but by the incredible support from all of you.”

He recounted his journey to recovery in a video released by UNLV. “I want to stand up and be able to walk again,” Rith recalled telling doctors and nurses. “I want to be, you know, the person I used to be.”

Starting in a wheelchair, Rith said he did physical exercises, progressively trying to take more and more steps. At first, even sitting up left Rith “really fatigued,” he said in a video.

He recalled starting to pass out when trying to climb stairs for the first time. “It was a tragic moment,” Rith said, describing feeling immense pain.

Reuniting with officers

On Aug. 28, Rith greeted the officers who saved him in a conference room on the university’s campus. He spotted Noriega, despite having only seen him once since the shooting, according to UNLV.

“I keep saying to people I want to see you again and again,” Rith told Noriega, the release said.

Rith and his wife embraced members of the University Police Department to thank them. The two university police officers who shot and killed the shooter, Anthony Polito, 67, were also present, the release said.

In addition to critically injuring Rith, Polito killed Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, and Naoko Takemaru, 69, in the Dec. 6 shooting.

“That day changed the lives of so many,” said Arnold Vasquez, interim director of University Police Services southern command, according to the release.

Vasquez said that Rith and his wife are “living proof” that “the work we do matters. It really does.”

Rith spent nearly three months in the hospital, the release said. After nine months, he returned to campus to teach four in-person classes.

“For me, teaching is more than a dream come true,” Rith said in the release. “I am, myself, proud to be a member of the UNLV family. I value this and treasure it.”

