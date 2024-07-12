114°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Valley of Fire reopens 2 days after fatal shooting involving ranger

A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thurs ...
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley ...
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley ...
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A bighorn sheep is seen outside of Valley of Fire State Park on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Mo ...
A bighorn sheep is seen outside of Valley of Fire State Park on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire Highway is seen while the park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2 ...
Valley of Fire Highway is seen while the park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the Valley of Fire park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley ...
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley ...
Valley of Fire State Park is closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Michael Mays (Metropolitan Police Department)
2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Valley of Fire shooting: Ranger not wearing body camera
Police: Man killed girlfriend while she was having ‘manic episode’
Henderson police officer shot armed man who was approaching unknown home
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 

Valley of Fire State Park reopened on Friday after being closed since Wednesday because of a fatal shooting involving a park ranger, according to a Nevada State Parks spokesman.

A Wednesday news release from Nevada State Parks said the unidentified park ranger fired their weapon while responding to a call. Details about the content of the call or why the park ranger fired their weapon have not been released.

The Wednesday news release said the park ranger was not injured and only one person was wounded in the shooting. That person was declared dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The unidentified park ranger, who was placed on administrative leave, was not wearing a body camera during the shooting, according to state parks spokesman Tyler Kerver. Nevada law does not require state parks park rangers to wear body cameras.

Authorities have not specified the area of the park in which the shooting occurred. Whether any footage of the shooting exists is unclear.

Kerver said on Friday that the investigations division of the Nevada Department of Public Safety was putting together a report on the shooting.

More details about the shooting will be released by Wednesday afternoon, Kerver said.

Those with camping reservations were still able to access the park while it was closed, but they weren’t permitted to step out of the campground, according to Nevada State Parks’ Facebook account and signs posted at the park.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Valley of Fire shooting: Ranger not wearing body camera
recommend 2
5 killed in NLV shooting spree mourned in vigil: ‘May they all rest in peace’ — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
recommend 4
Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning
recommend 5
Wish you were here, in court: Postcards to notify of jury duty
recommend 6
5 killed in North Las Vegas shootings; gunman dies by suicide