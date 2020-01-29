Washington fugitive shot near Las Vegas Strip identified

Federal authorities have identified the man Washington fugitive who was shot by U.S. Marshals Service deputies Monday evening west of the Strip.

A deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service was involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Viridian Apartments, just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Federal authorities have identified a fugitive from Washington who was shot by U.S. Marshals Service deputies Monday evening west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Staff at University Medical Center on Wednesday were still treating Jeremy Huth, 25, the man U.S. marshals were pursuing for firearms and drugs charges out of Snohomish County, Washington, at the time of the shooting.

Marshals deputies said Huth rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as they were trying to detain him at the Viridian Apartments in the 4200 block of West Viking Road. Deputies then opened fire on Huth, U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said Monday.

Huth was transported to UMC, where he was listed in “guarded” condition as of Wednesday morning, Marshals Service spokesperson Desiree Sida said.

The U.S Attorneys Office in Las Vegas had not announced any additional charges against Huth for allegedly striking police vehicles Monday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were on scene as well and assisted in the investigation. No deputies or police were reported injured during the arrest and shooting.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.