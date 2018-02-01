Woman ‘critical’ after being shot at northwest Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at a northwest valley park.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Lt. Kurt McKenzie said the woman was shot about 8:15 p.m. at Knickerbocker Park, near Dorrell Lane and Shaumber Road.

The woman’s boyfriend took her to Centennial Hospital, McKenzie said, and she was then taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified.

