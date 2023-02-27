56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Woman dead after shooting in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2023 - 10:33 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was found fatally shot in the west Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call just after 9 a.m. on the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads in the Mountain’s Edge neighborhood.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend
2
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
3
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
4
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
EDITORIAL: Bureau of Land Management searches for someone who moved rocks in the desert
5
Colts owner Irsay eager to rock downtown Las Vegas
Colts owner Irsay eager to rock downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas; police investigate two scenes
Man shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas; police investigate two scenes
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
Man, woman found dead at east Las Vegas encampment identified
Man, woman found dead at east Las Vegas encampment identified
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach