Woman dead after shooting in west Las Vegas

The shooting happened on the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was found fatally shot in the west Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call just after 9 a.m. on the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court, near Blue Diamond and South Fort Apache roads in the Mountain’s Edge neighborhood.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.