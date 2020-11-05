81°F
Shootings

Woman fatally shot at southwest Las Vegas apartment identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 4:23 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman police say was fatally shot by her boyfriend at a southwest Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday.

She was Lamique Wash, 39, and her cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Sunset Canyon Apartments, 9700 W. Sunset Road, where they found Wash with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at University Medical Center.

Spencer said detectives believe Wash and her “long-term boyfriend” were having an argument over her car keys and, during the argument, he shot her multiple times in front of the apartment. There were two children in the apartment during the shooting — a teenager and a child “less than 10” — but neither was harmed.

The woman was on the phone with her mom during the shooting, Spencer said, and her mother was one of multiple 911 callers to report the shooting. Police said boyfriend, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a rental car.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

