Woman ID’d as suspect in northwest shootout with police

Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Metro vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Metro vehicles at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Silver Lake and Vegas drives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Las Vegas. No one was injured by the gunfire exchange, Metro said. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas police records identified a suspect after officers exchanged gunfire with a woman Wednesday in the northwest valley.

Metropolitan Police Department arrested Arvella Barber, 33, on seven counts following the shooting near the intersection of Vegas and Silver Lake drives about 4:20 p.m., documents show. She’s being held in Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and possession of stolen property.

She was also arrested on an unrelated, out-of-state warrant.

Nobody was shot in the shootout, which Metro said stemmed from an attempted car theft at a nearby apartment complex.

About 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a nearby Budget Suites, 2219 N. Rancho Drive, after a security guard at the complex reported a group of women trying to steal a vehicle.

Arriving officers on the car theft call watched as a group of women matching the security guard’s descriptions jumped into another car, then drove off, Capt. Kelly McMahill said.

It’s unclear what happened just after the women sped away, McMahill said. But 10 minutes later, as patrol officers were canvassing the area, one officer noticed a woman walking near Vegas and Silver Lake who matched one of the security guard’s descriptions.

The officer, who was not named Wednesday, asked the woman to step in front of his patrol car “several times,” but she refused, McMahill said.

“At that point, she began to reach inside either a purse or a backpack,” McMahill said near the scene Wednesday evening. “Very quickly after that, she pointed a firearm at the officer and gunfire was exchanged.”

After the shootout, the woman ran about a block away, where officers took her into custody. Investigators found a firearm that might have been the suspected shooter’s in a nearby trash can, McMahill said.

The officer involved in the shootout was injured when he fell while firing shots. He was treated at University Medical Center

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.