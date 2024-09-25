Henderson police arrest man in stabbing of 2 women

Henderson police said a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

Telles’ testimony ‘did so much damage’: Jurors describe how jury reached guilty verdict

2 inmates hospitalized after stabbing at prison near Las Vegas

Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Henderson police, at about 5:12 p.m., they were dispatched to the area of Scarlet Sparrow Street and Pacific Sparrow Street in reference to a domestic-related stabbing.

Police said multiple callers reported seeing two women stabbed and suffering from apparent knife wounds.

Crews from the Henderson Fire Department met with one female victim while she was being driven to the hospital.

At the scene, police located another female victim with apparent knife wounds lying in the walkway near the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street.

Officers located the male suspect, identified as 30-year-old James Atkins, lying in the desert area near the Las Vegas Wash and suffering from stab wounds.

Atkins was placed into custody. However, because of his injuries, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Upon his release from the hospital, according to police, Atkins will face two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Police said the two female victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.