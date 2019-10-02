Las Vegas police: Porn actress caught man cheating, stabbed him

A porn actress known as “Bridget the Midget” was arrested after telling police she found her boyfriend in bed with another woman and stabbed him in the leg with a butter knife.

Cheryl Murphy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A porn actress known as “Bridget the Midget” admitted to Las Vegas police that she used a butter knife to stab her boyfriend in September after finding him in bed with another woman, according to an arrest report.

The woman is identified in court and jail documents as Cheryl Marie Murphy; she also goes by the stage name Bridget Powers. She was arrested Sept. 18 after officers received reports about 2:30 a.m. of screaming and breaking glass from an apartment complex, according to Murphy’s arrest report.

The domestic disturbance happened at the Villas at Painted Desert Apartments, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Murphy is described as a “dwarf adult film star” on her IMDb biography page.

After she stabbed her boyfriend and was thrown out of the apartment, Murphy threw a grill through a window, the report said. Neighbors reported hearing Murphy screaming obscenities at the man and woman.

Murphy was charged with felony counts of burglary while in possession of a firearm, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. She plead not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

She is on low-level electronic monitoring after being released from jail, court records show.

