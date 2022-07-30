95°F
Man accused of stabbing wife 30 times in Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2022 - 4:19 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2022 - 4:20 pm
Clifford Jacobs (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stabbed his wife 30 times when she asked for a divorce.

Clifford Jacobs, 60, told police he blacked out Wednesday afternoon while sitting in his apartment at 3463 Procyon Street, according to an arrest report released Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jacobs said his wife of 15 years asked him for a divorce, the two began arguing and the next thing he remembered was running to the leasing office at 3:30 p.m. covered in her blood, according to his statement to officers at the scene.

Hospital staff at University Medical Center said the woman suffered about 30 stab wounds and had nerve damage to her face and neck.

Detectives discovered five kitchen knives and a pair of bloody scissors in the apartment, according to the report. None of the witnesses police interviewed saw the stabbing, but several people saw Jacobs running through the complex covered in blood yelling “I stabbed her” and “I think I killed her,” according to the arrest report.

Neighbors believed the woman was dead until she yelled “help me,” police said, and officers applied tourniquets to both her arms while they waited for paramedics.

Jacobs told police he was a boxing instructor, but it remained unclear where he was employed.

Jacobs was booked on attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST