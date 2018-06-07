Police arrest suspect in stabbing deaths at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing two people in their hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Julius Trotter is shown in an arrest photo from February 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing two people in their hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Julius Trotter, 31, was taken into custody by the FBI and Las Vegas police in the Los Angeles area after a vehicle pursuit, police said.

Sang Boi Nghia, 38, and Khuong Ba Le Nguyen, 30 were Vietnamese tourists traveling with a tour group and had been expected to participate in a group trip to the Grand Canyon on June 1, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police were called about 4 p.m. as part of a welfare check at the Circus Circus hotel room of the man and woman. Security officers discovered the man and woman’s bodies had each been stabbed multiple times.

Security footage from inside Circus Circus showed a man who police suspect of burglarizing the victims’ hotel room before they were killed.

