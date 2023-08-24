88°F
Stabbings

Rapper Blueface hospitalized after being stabbed at a LA boxing gym

By Jonah Valdez Los Angeles Times
August 24, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court with his attorney Caitlyn ...
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Blueface was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda, according to authorities.

At 10:33 a.m., police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7000 block of Reseda Boulevard, where the Kaminsky Boxing Gym is located, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. Blueface had been training at the gym for an upcoming fight when the altercation occurred.

Paramedics transported one male victim who had a stab wound but was conscious and breathing, Im said. He declined to confirm Blueface as the victim. The suspected assailant drove off in a black Tesla Model S with no license plates, Im said.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th, I was stabbed today by some random guy,” the “Thotiana” rapper said in an Instagram story, showing footage taken in the moments before the stabbing. “Won’t heal up in time.”

The video shows a man dressed in a white tank top and jeans with a black dog by his side walking up to Blueface while a boxing trainer steps between them. The two men appear to be talking at each other before Blueface, wearing boxing gloves, swings and strikes the man several times in the face.

The man then backs away, pulls out an object from his pocket and walks toward the rapper. The video cuts off before the alleged stabbing, but the next image shows what appears to be the rapper’s leg dressed in bandages with blood stains.

Trainer David Kaminsky told TMZ that when the man stormed into the gym, he was yelling, “I’m gonna kill you,” before engaging in an argument with the rapper.

It was not clear whether Blueface remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

Separate from today’s altercation, the rapper is facing an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas, tied to an alleged shooting in the area.

