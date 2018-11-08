Woman stabbed in central Las Vegas domestic dispute

A woman is expected to survive after a domestic violence-related stabbing Thursday morning in the central valley.

A woman is expected to survive after a domestic violence-related stabbing Thursday morning in the central valley.

About 3:30 a.m. police responded to University Medical Center to investigate reports that a good Samaritan brought a woman suffering a stab wound to the hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The woman was stabbed once in the stomach on the 2100 block of East Sunrise Avenue, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, Johansson said.

Family Justice Center detectives are investigating because the stabbing is being treated as a domestic violence incident, he said.

