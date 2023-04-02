Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run

The man suspected of driving the pickup truck was arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a Sunday morning hit-and-run, police said.

Devon Cordova (Henderson Police Department)

A pickup truck veered off the road Sunday morning in Henderson and hit a man on the sidewalk, killing him, then kept going, police said.

A man suspected of driving the pickup truck has been arrested and faces several charges in connection with the hit-and-run, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

According to police, a white 2017 Ford pickup was heading east on Sunset Road east of Annie Oakley Drive just before 5:30 a.m. when it drove onto the sidewalk and hit a bus stop enclosure and a pedestrian.

The truck kept going, police alleged in a news release issued Sunday.

“The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” police said.

Investigators weren’t able to identify the pedestrian at the scene, police said. Henderson Police said the victim was about 50 years old.

The pickup truck believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run was found unoccupied in a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Police identified the suspect as Devon Cordova, 48.

Cordova was taken into custody and booked in at the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of multiple charges that include felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury or death, and several other misdemeanor charges.

