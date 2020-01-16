Suspect arrested in fatal weekend hit-and-run in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old woman suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run on Saturday that left a 60-year-old man dead.

The crash happened about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, when a 60-year-old man was struck while he was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North outside of a marked crosswalk near Owens Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The driver who struck the man didn’t stop, but police on Thursday found the white Dodge Journey believed to have been involved in the crash.

The Dodge had damage consistent with the crash, and was missing the same parts that were found at the crash scene, Metro said Thursday. Metro identified the woman arrested as 32-year-old Delila Tormos of North Las Vegas, but court documents and jail records identify her as Delilah Tormos.

Tormos faces a charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, court records show. She remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, and is due to appear in court Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Stanley Harmon. He died at University Medical Center, and his death was ruled an accident.

Harmon’s death marked the third traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

