Suspect in fatal Las Vegas hit-and-run arrested

James Jackson III faces a charge of not stopping at the scene of an accident, records show.

James Jackson, III (Metropolitan Police Department)

Elwood Hensey (Courtesy of David Hensey)

Elwood Hensey, left, with his son David Hensey, center, and Elwood's brother David Hensey, right. (Courtesy of David Hensey)

Alicia Jimenez, life partner of Elwood Hensey, is consoled by friends and family during a funeral service for Hensey, 60, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on March 17. Photo taken at Palm Mortuary-Jones on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police last week arrested a man suspected of hitting a pedestrian in a March fatal hit-and-run crash.

James Jackson III, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He faces a charge of not stopping at the scene of an accident, court records show.

On March 17, Elwood Hensey, 60, was walking in a marked crosswalk at Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he was struck. Hensey died at the scene.

Hensey was a bellman for 38 years at The Linq Hotel, formerly Imperial Palace. He was a union steward at The Linq for Culinary Local 226, according to Hensey’s family.

Police found a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz C350e with damage to the front of the car and the windshield. The car was registered to a woman who initially told police the car was stolen, according to the report.

Jackson’s ID card was found inside the car. Police found what was believed to be blood and hair on the Mercedes, according to the report.

The woman told police that the car was not stolen but that she and Jackson were at a friend’s house the evening before Hensey was struck and that Jackson gave the woman a ride home. She said Jackson later told her that he “got into an accident and to report the Mercedes stolen,” according to the report.

Police reviewed video surveillance to confirm that Jackson was the driver of the car that struck Hensey.

Jackson was arrested last week after an officer say him at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Countryside Drive.

As of late Tuesday, Jackson remained in custody on $100,000 bail, jail records show. He is due in court Wednesday.

