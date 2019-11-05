Suspect in Las Vegas DUI crash with infant in car ID’d

Abraham Roquecruz, 33, was arrested Sunday after police said he picked up his 1-year-old son, cut himself with a knife, ran a red light and hit another vehicle.

Clark County Detention Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The man accused of cutting himself with a knife, driving off with his 1-year-old and crashing early Sunday has been identified.

According to Clark County Detention Center booking logs, 33-year-old Abraham Roquecruz was arrested after police said he picked up the infant and began cutting himself at a house party on the 3600 block of West Bonanza Road around 1:45 a.m. He then got into his car, ran a red light and hit a sedan, police said.

Roquecruz, his child and four passengers from the sedan all were hospitalized, police said. One occupant suffered critical injuries, but all are expected to survive.

Police said Roquecruz was impaired at the time of the crash.

Roquecruz was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, DUI above the legal limit resulting in bodily harm, domestic battery and allowing child abuse or neglect. He is being held at the county jail, and his next court date is set for Nov. 12.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.