Crime

Suspect in reckless driving crash dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 12:20 pm
 
(Getty Images)

A man suspected of speeding through a south Las Vegas intersection and causing a fatal crash also has died from injuries he suffered in the wreck, authorities said Wednesday.

Keith Gardner, 47, was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Feb. 25 near South Maryland Parkway and East Wigwam Avenue when he drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection and struck the front of a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek which was stopped for a red light, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nineteen-year-old Travis Jones, of Fontana, California, was a passenger in the Subaru. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from blunt force injuries.

Metro said Wednesday that Gardner, who was booked in absentia on charges of reckless driving resulting in death, had died.

Two other people in the Subaru were injured in the crash, but their condition was not known Wednesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

