Teen suspect in jail after northwest Las Vegas barricade

A teenager was arrested after a Henderson SWAT team assisted Las Vegas police in a northeast valley barricade.

5370 E. Craig Road (Google)

Police documents identify Deondre D. Linder, 19, as a suspect in the incident. He was jailed in Clark County Detention Center on a charge of making a false statement to a officer. His bail was set at $1,000.

Officers arrived about 5 p.m. Tuesday at a residence at 5370 E. Craig Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Henderson Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the incident, as Metro was working another barricade at an address in the northwest valley.

One or more people who were believed to have multiple guns inside the apartment refused to exit, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

One man eventually exited the apartment Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, Gordon said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.