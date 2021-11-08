Tesla passenger killed in suspected DUI crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 30-year-old man who was killed Saturday when a Tesla driver suspected of DUI crashed into a wall.

He was Las Vegas resident Ryan Pattison, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Saturday near Arby Avenue and Babiana Street, east of Fort Apache Road.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y west on Arby at “an excessive rate of speed” when the underside of the car struck the roadway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, which said the car then became airborne.

The Tesla landed and collided with three sections of cinder block walls, police said.

Pattison, who was sitting in the Tesla’s back seat, was thrown from the car in the crash, Metro said. He died at the scene.

Another passenger, identified by police as a 24-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, Metro said. Two other passengers — a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man — received minor injuries.

Wilson also suffered minor injuries. He failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested, Metro said.

He faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available. Pattison’s death marks the 123rd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Wilson remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday with a $100,000 bail, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

