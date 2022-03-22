Thai restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food can reopen

The Southern Nevada Health District said that Secret of Siam is allowed to reopen under certain conditions.

This Feb. 15, 2022, file photo shows the Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. #170, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have closed an investigation into a local restaurant and determined there was “no criminal intent” in connection with complaints that it served “adulterated” food, and the restaurant has been allowed to reopen by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Southern Nevada Health District started investigating Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd., last month. Customers said they felt “odd” after eating at the restaurant, with some saying they ended up in the hospital and others saying they later tested positive for THC.

“The detectives determined there was no criminal intent and at this time the criminal investigation by the LVMPD is considered closed,” police said in a statement on Tuesday. “The investigation by other community partners continues since it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”

On Wednesday, the health district released a statement announcing the restaurant would be allowed to reopen under certain conditions.

“With the LVMPD criminal investigation completed and a review by the appropriate business licensing agency completed, the Health District is allowing the restaurant to reopen with several conditions, including discarding food product, additional inspections and ongoing follow-up with the Health District’s Food Operations program,” the statement read.

Customers reported similar reactions after eating at the restaurant at the beginning of February.

Jennifer Kay Colacion ate curry at the restaurant with her husband, she told the Review-Journal. They were both very tired after getting back home and quickly took a nap before going to pick their 6-year-old up from school, she said.

Later, her heart started beating quickly, and she started to get worried. Eventually she called 911, 311 and family members before going to the hospital and eventually testing positive for THC.

“All I could think of was there was a couple sitting next to us that was like 75. And I was like, ‘those people got curry. I’m sure they literally thought they were having a heart attack,’” she said. “And then I started thinking: they’re going to serve kids. Kids are going to eat this.”

She posted about her experience on social media and instantly heard from others who had similar experiences in recent weeks at the restaurant. Later, she called the restaurant multiple times to ask them to stop serving the curry, but she was told that there was nothing wrong with the food, and she was sick from MSG.

