The state of crime in Las Vegas: Homicides down, auto thefts up 36 percent

Sheriff Kevin McMahill outlined his priorities for the Metropolitan Police Department and said there are still too many traffic deaths in the Las Vegas Valley.

After his first full year in office, Sheriff Kevin McMahill is set to deliver his 2024 State of the Department speech Monday morning at the Sphere. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks to the Review-Journal reflecting on his first year as sheriff at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Violent crime, homicides and robberies were down but auto thefts spiked and there were still too many traffic deaths in the Las Vegas Valley, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a speech that summarized 2023 for the Metropolitan Police Department.

“You commit homicide in our community, you are going to prison,” McMahill said during his 2024 State of the Department speech at the Sphere on Monday morning, highlighting what he said was the Metro Homicide Section’s 92 percent solve rate.

An annual speech given by the sheriff to an audience of largely police officials and political leaders, the State of the Department address is an opportunity for the sheriff to give an overview of the issues faced by Metro during the previous year.

For McMahill, who was sworn in on Jan. 2, 2023, Monday’s address was a chance to summarize his first full year in office as well as outline some of his priorities.

The rate of solving killings was just one of the stats, good and bad, that he mentioned.

Violent crimes overall were down 9.93 percent, sexual assaults were down 19.8 percent, and robberies were down 19.4 percent, he said. But auto thefts were up about 36 percent.

“This is the area where we did not do well at all,” McMahill said of the spike in stolen vehicles. “In fact, I consider it to be a failure.”

Citing the huge social media-fueled spike in the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles around the country, McMahill said reducing auto thefts will be one of Metro’s priorities for 2024.

There were 158 people killed in traffic-related incidents, McMahill said. Far too many, he said, and he renewed his call for the use of red light and speed cameras in Metro’s jurisdiction.

That’s compared with the 152 people who died in traffic-related deaths in 2022 and 151 in 2021, according to Metro statistics.

“I’m sick and tired of the fact that the driving behaviors of people here in Southern Nevada are as bad as they are,” McMahill said.

The sheriff said he would advocate for a “limited deployment” of red light cameras.

“If we can pick the top 20 intersections where red lights are being run, let’s see if it works to change the behavior,” McMahill said.

In his 2023 address, given on Feb. 8, 2023, the then-newly sworn in McMahill spoke of his “Injecting Humanity” initiative, which prioritizes the well-being of Metro officers and employees.

The larger goal, he has said, is to implement a culture of humanity within the police department that would then emanate out into the community. He said Metro would “double down” on fostering this culture of humanity in 2024.

“We’re going to continue to go out and find ways of getting into our communities, into places that that maybe don’t necessarily want us, that maybe that necessarily don’t believe us because of our past actions,” McMahill said. “But we’re going to continue to find ways to make a substantial difference.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.