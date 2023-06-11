Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a stolen, speeding car Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police said in a press release that officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a crash involving the car and a pickup truck at Carey Avenue and Winning Way, just west of Clayton Street.

The car, a 2021 Kia Forte, had been stolen earlier Saturday, police said.

“It was later determined that the Kia had been stolen earlier in the day (on June 10th) in North Las Vegas but officers had not finished taking the stolen vehicle report when the collision occurred,” police said in the news release.

As the Kia Forte was heading east on Carey Avenue at a “high rate of speed,” police said, a mid-2000s Nissan Titan pickup was turning left onto Carey Avenue from Winning Way, police said.

The Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck. The pickup truck caught fire.

Two people in the Kia were killed. One person in the pickup was killed.

A boy in the Kia was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

None of the identities of those involved in the crash had been released Sunday morning. The Clark County Coroner’s Office was expected to do so after the families were notified.

The crash was under investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Bureau’s Major Collision Investigation Unit.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

