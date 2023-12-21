Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash, police say

Police who responded after two NHP troopers were fatally struck on Interstate 15 found a DUI suspect asleep in his car with two cans of beer inside.

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Guillermo Pacheco (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police who responded after two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were fatally struck on Interstate 15 found a DUI suspect asleep in his car with two cans of beer inside.

At around 3:25 a.m. on Nov. 30, 33-year-old Guillermo Pacheco’s black Jeep was parked on the I-15 offramp at D Street with Pacheco asleep behind the wheel, according to a Metropolitan Police Department impaired driving report.

Police have accused Jemarcus Williams, 46, of driving by the parked Jeep and striking Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. Williams fled the scene but was later arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.

According to the report, police found an open can of beer in the cup holder of Pacheco’s vehicle and a second can of beer on the floor. Pacheco also smelled of alcohol and had to lean on a police vehicle to keep his balance.

He told police, according to the report, that he had been at a work party at Planet Hollywood.

The Las Vegas city attorney’s office Thursday charged Pacheco with one count of DUI. Pacheco is due in court on Jan. 29.

