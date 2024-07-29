100°F
Crime

UNLV police: Man accused of fondling, robbing woman on campus arrested

Greenspun Hall on the UNLV campus at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., in Las Vegas, is shown on Thursday ...
Greenspun Hall on the UNLV campus at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy., in Las Vegas, is shown on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 11:49 am
 

A man accused of fondling and robbing a woman on UNLV’s main campus Friday morning was arrested on Monday, according to university police.

UNLV police said the suspect approached the woman at Greenspun Hall around 5:50 a.m. on Friday and touched her inappropriately, then struck her and stole her phone before fleeing east across South Maryland Parkway, according to police.

The suspect was found back on UNLV’s main campus early Monday and was arrested, university police said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to police.

UNLV police said on Friday that the suspect appeared to be the same individual arrested for lewdness in a women’s restroom on the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada on July 8.

The man’s name was not released.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

