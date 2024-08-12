101°F
Crime

Victim identified in fatal Las Vegas apartment shooting

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
August 12, 2024 - 2:50 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 2:59 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by an occupant of a Las Vegas apartment last week.

David Malveaux, 48, died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Malveaux had been reported to police as acting erratically at two different apartment complexes Thursday Morning. He was shot at Escena apartment complex in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard with a firearm after he entered an apartment, according to an occupant of the building.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

