Woman arrested after police say she climbed on Reno craps table, threw chips at people

A viral video shows a woman climbing on a craps table and throwing chips at people. The woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of four counts of battery, according to the Reno Police Department.

A woman seen in a viral video climbing on a craps table and throwing chips at people has been arrested on four counts of battery, according to the Reno Police Department.

Rebecca Castillo, 63, was taken into custody on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Silver Legacy Casino in Reno just after 5 p.m., police said.

Videos of the incident — one of which has amassed nearly 200,000 views on TikTok — appear to show the woman continuing to throw chips from the table even after a casino staff member and a security guard intervene.

Police have released no information about the victims or about what prompted the woman to get up on the table.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a sentencing hearing, court records show.

