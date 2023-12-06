61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Woman arrested in connection with apartment fire that displaced 21

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2023 - 4:55 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2023 - 5:05 pm
Mariza Arteaga Muller (Metropolitan Police Department)
Mariza Arteaga Muller (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman was arrested in connection with an apartment fire that displaced 21 people Monday morning.

Mariza Arteaga Muller, 41, is facing charges of first-degree arson and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer in connection to the fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by arson, the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The cost of damage is estimated at $2 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
5
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Man arrested in Henderson death where body was found burned in metal drum
Man arrested in Henderson death where body was found burned in metal drum
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Man run over, killed amid argument in parking lot, Las Vegas police say
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument