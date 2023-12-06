Woman arrested in connection with apartment fire that displaced 21

The 41-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with the central Las Vegas fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Mariza Arteaga Muller (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman was arrested in connection with an apartment fire that displaced 21 people Monday morning.

Mariza Arteaga Muller, 41, is facing charges of first-degree arson and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer in connection to the fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by arson, the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The cost of damage is estimated at $2 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.